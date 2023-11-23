Car production drops 7%, local sales fall

Car models are displayed at the Bangkok International Motor Show this year. (File photo)

Car production in Thailand declined 7.02% in October from a year earlier to 158,734 units on weak domestic sales, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

The figure compared with September's 8.45% year-on-year fall.

Domestic car sales in October declined 8.75% year-on-year after September's 16.27% on-year drop, due to tighter autos loans, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the FTI's automotive industry division.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.