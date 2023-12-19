Cabinet approves budget support for EV purchases

A model of electric vehicle components is on display at the recent Motor Expo 2023 in Nonthaburi. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved state support for electric vehicle (EV) purchases, allocating a budget of more than 41 billion baht.

Deputy government spokesman Rudklao Suwankiri said the latest subsidies extend the first phase of EV promotion (EV3) as well as the second phase (EV3.5), which spans 2024-27.

Of the total allocated budget, 34.1 billion baht is for EV 3.5, utilising the government’s central budget.

Another 7.12 billion baht supports the extension of EV3, scheduled to end on Dec 31, 2023.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment, said the BoI will collaborate with other agencies including the Excise Department, the Customs Department, the Industry Ministry and the Energy Ministry in explaining the details of EV3.5 and investment promotion measures to upgrade the automotive industry.

“The EV3.5 measures underscore the government's commitment to supporting the EV industry, positioning Thailand as a hub for EVs in the region,” said Mr Narit.

"The measures will encourage additional investments in the local EV industry and support existing businesses to transition to EVs and attract new automotive companies to establish production bases in the country.

"As the secretary of the EV board, the BoI, in collaboration with relevant agencies, will actively drive these efforts to ensure Thailand achieves its zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) goal, producing at least 30% ZEVs out of total vehicle production by 2030. This includes maintaining leadership in the automotive sector in Asean and globally, supporting the country's targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move towards carbon neutrality by 2050.”

He said the new measures provide government subsidies for electric cars, pickups and motorcycles.

The benefits consist of three parts: financial support, reduction of import duties for fully assembled cars, and reduction of excise tax.

Financial support will be provided based on the type of vehicle and the size of the battery.

Under the EV3.5 measures, the Excise Department estimates 830,000 EVs will receive support over the four-year period. This includes 454,000 electric cars, 346,000 electric motorcycles and 30,000 electric trucks. The budget allocated for this initiative is expected to be around 34 billion baht over the four-year period.

Additionally, the cabinet yesterday approved the extension for the registration of EVs entitled to benefits under the EV3 scheme.

The original deadline for registration was Dec 31, 2023, but it has been extended to ensure that these vehicles are available for sale by that date and must be registered by Jan 31, 2024.

This extension aims to allow consumers who decide to purchase EVs in late 2023 to register their vehicles within January 2024.