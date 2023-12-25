Battery-powered trucks may fuel EV uptick

Energy Absolute's mini truck. The government plans to promote greater use of electric trucks, similar to the push for motorists to drive battery-powered passenger cars, says Mr Surapong.

Battery-powered trucks could fuel the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry as the authorities consider granting a new EV incentive package to truck manufacturers, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The government plans to promote greater use of electric trucks, similar to the push for motorists to drive battery-powered passenger vehicles, said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the FTI and spokesman for its Automotive Industry Club.

"There are many internal combustion engine [ICE] trucks and drivers may change to battery EVs in the truck segment if the government offers an attractive incentive package," he said.

The Industry Ministry and the Board of Investment are discussing new measures to support the shift from ICE trucks to electric versions, said Mr Surapong.

According to the Department of Land Transport, the total number of registered trucks in all fuel categories was 1.24 million as of Nov 30. Electric trucks made up only 285 vehicles.

Electric buses will be another driver of the EV market, he said.

"Both trucks and buses are huge market segments. Drivers who depend on fuels such as diesel can hardly avoid fluctuations in the oil price," said Mr Surapong.

"If drivers change to EVs, they can save costs and drive cars that are more environmentally friendly, as ageing diesel engines emit PM2.5 ultra-fine dust."

According to the FTI, battery EV (BEV) sales increased by 875% year-on-year to 8,696 units in November.

From January to November, BEV sales soared by 722% year-on-year to 64,815 units.

Last week the cabinet approved a new EV incentive package, dubbed EV3.5, to further grow the EV industry.

The 34.1-billion-baht scheme covers subsidies, reduced import duties for fully assembled cars and an excise tax cut.

Car companies participating in EV3.5 spanning 2024-27 are required to start producing EVs domestically from 2026.

The government aims to have BEVs make up 30% of total car manufacturing by 2030, with the production of 725,000 zero-emission cars, 675,000 electric motorcycles and 34,000 electric buses and trucks.