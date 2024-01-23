Changan upbeat on Thai EV prospects

Mr Shen, centre, presided over the opening of the latest Changan showroom, the Deepal Galax Rama2 showroom, which is dedicated to showcasing Changan's Deepal EV cars. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Changan Automobile, the Chongqing, China-based automobile manufacturer, is upbeat about Thailand's electric vehicle market, designating the country as its strategic export base with an ambitious target of selling 20,000 EVs in the country this year.

Shen Xinghua, chairman of Changan Auto Sales (Thailand), said the Thai government has set a target for 30% of all vehicles produced in Thailand to be EVs by 2030, according to the three-phase national development plan. However, due to the momentum in EV development and increasing awareness among motorists, Changan believes Thailand will achieve this goal as early as 2027, three years ahead of schedule.

Mr Shen said Changan recently launched its EVs in the Thai market, and within four months it has received a warm welcome from consumers. With unique designs and advanced technologies embedded, the company expects to sell at least 20,000 EVs this year.

"The company is considering introducing extended-range electric vehicles in the Thai market. This technology will alleviate concerns among motorists about charging station limitations," said Mr Shen, referring to series hybrid technology that increases the the driving range of EVs.

Changan Automobile has received Board of Investment approval for its 8.86-billion-baht EV project. The company plans to start selling EVs from its Rayong plant this year with an ambitious target to export 200,000 vehicles from the production facility. The groundbreaking ceremony for construction took place on Nov 8 last year.

Mr Shen noted that Changan Automobile launched its "Vast Ocean Plan" at the Shanghai motor exhibition in April last year, and under this plan, Thailand will be a "key bridge" to drive strategy. The company aims to use Thailand as an inclusive base for production, research and development, spare parts procurement, sales, and logistics.

Changan Automobile introduced its Deepal S07 and Deepal L07, the company's EV SUV and sedan flagships, respectively, at the Motor Expo in Thailand in November last year, receiving an overwhelming response with more than 3,000 orders.

Mr Shen recently presided over the opening of the latest Changan showroom operated by Galax Automotive. The Deepal Galax Rama2 showroom is dedicated to showcasing Changan's Deepal EV cars. This opening marks a strategic collaboration between Galax and Infinite Automobile, a subsidiary of AAS Group.

Infinite Automobile, an authorised dealer of Changan Automobile, a renowned state-owned manufacturer headquartered in the Chinese city of Chongqing, plays a crucial role in bringing these innovative electric vehicles to the Thai market.