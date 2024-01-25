Honda-GM fuel cell venture ramps up

Hydrogen power systems being shipped to automakers but adoption expected to be slow

A man holds the nozzle of a hydrogen pump at an Air Liquide hydrogen filling station in Kobe, Japan. Toyota Motor Co believes it will sell at least 200,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles including its Mirai model by 2030. (Photo: Bloomberg)

BROWNSTOWN, Michigan - General Motors and Honda have begun shipping fuel cell power systems to customers from a factory near Detroit, in a new test of whether hydrogen power technology for cars can achieve mass-market success.

Initial production of fuel cell power units will be relatively small, with Honda executive Jay Joseph saying at an event on Wednesday that his company was aiming to deliver 2,000 fuel cell power units annually by the middle of this decade.

Honda will use fuel cells in a version of its popular CR-V sport utility vehicle due to be unveiled in March, and Joseph said they would also be included in other products including stationary power generators.

The company and the Japanese truck maker Isuzu are developing a hydrogen-fuelled Class 8 semi truck.

GM has previously announced plans to supply fuel cell systems to the commercial truck maker Autocar and heavy mining and construction equipment maker Komatsu, and is marketing fuel cells under the Hydrotec brand.

The company has worked on fuel cells as an alternative to combustion engines for nearly 60 years. CEO Mary Barra said in 2021 that the automaker was developing a medium-duty commercial truck that would use fuel-cell power.

Charlie Freese, executive director of GM’s Global Hydrotec operation, declined to discuss production volume targets or timing for a GM fuel cell truck at an event on Wednesday.

Rival automakers including Hyundai, Toyota, Stellantis, Daimler Trucks and the US startup Nikola are pushing to develop commercially viable fuel cell technology as a replacement for diesel motors as tougher clean air standards threaten combustion technology.

Fuel cell technology offers the promise of replicating the hauling power and fast refuelling of heavy diesel engines in ways batteries cannot match.

But it has failed to break through despite government subsidies and incentives because of the high cost of the systems and a lack of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

To support commercial production at the GM-Honda joint venture, “we are trying to work with customers that have the ability to do centralised refueling”, Freese said.