VinFast signs deals with 15 dealers in Thailand

A VinFast VF 8 model is seen during a car delivery ceremony at the VinFast car factory in Haiphong province, Vietnam. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI - Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast said on Wednesday that it had signed partnership agreements with 15 dealers in Thailand, its latest effort to expand in Southeast Asia.

It said the agreements were made at this week's at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported on Tuesday that car sales in Thailand continued to decline, especially in the pickup segment, falling by 26% year-on-year in February, which is expected to be the lowest level in two years.

In addition, car production in the country fell 19.3% last month from a year earlier to 133,690 units, largely due to a decline in production of pickup trucks and more imported EVs.