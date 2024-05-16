Toyota testing EV pickup ahead of production in Thailand

A fully electric Toyota Hilux Revo pickup, modified into a songtaew for public transport, hits the road in Pattaya where a fleet of nine is undergoing tests. (Photo: Reuters)

Toyota Motor is testing its new battery-electric Hilux pickup truck to assess its performance in different conditions as the carmaker prepares to manufacture the vehicle in Thailand by the end of 2025, an executive said on Thursday.

Pickup trucks make up more than half of all vehicle sales in Thailand. For Toyota it is a critical market that has been flooded by a wave of Chinese electric vehicle makers

“Our intention is to be producing the Hilux BEV here,” Pras Ganesh, executive vice-president of Toyota Motor Asia, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Future Mobility Asia summit at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, referring to the battery-electric vehicle.

Mr Ganesh declined to provide details on pricing or production volume for the Hilux BEV, which will be Toyota’s first EV pickup truck offering.

Rival Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors also plans to manufacture its electric D-Max pickup truck in Thailand, the Thai government said in March.

The vehicle will be primarily aimed at the Thai domestic market, but Mr Ganesh said Toyota would also consider exporting the Hilux BEV.

Toyota is testing the Hilux BEV for multiple use cases in varying road and temperature conditions.

Last month the company launched a pilot project in Pattaya with nine fully electric Hilux Revo pickups, which have been modified into songtaews for public transport.

“The more range I have to put on it, the more battery I have to put on it, which means the weight of the vehicle also becomes significantly heavier, which means the loading can be much less,” he said. “So ‘Is it going to meet the customer’s usage needs?’ is always our biggest issue. We are always trying to understand what they do.”

Though it trails EV industry leaders Tesla of the US and BYD of China, Toyota has profited from rising demand for hybrid vehicles as more consumers are embracing petrol-electric hybrids, the company’s traditional strength.

Mr Ganesh said Toyota expected hybrid sales to grow in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries, where it faces rising competition in the segment from cost-competitive rivals including Great Wall Motor.

In 2023, the company sold a little over 30,000 hybrid cars in Thailand, contributing about 11.5% of its overall vehicle sales in the country.