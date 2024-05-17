Lamborghini preps electric 'super car'

Automobili Lamborghini, an Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars, plans to bring its new electric "super car" to Thailand, debuting it globally in 2028 as part of efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

Lamborghini has prepared for the launch by developing electric vehicle (EV) technology for years, as part of its plan to achieve carbon neutrality, said Francesco Scardaoni, Automobili Lamborghini's regional director for Asia-Pacific.

Carbon neutrality, a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, is among campaigns aimed at curbing rising world temperatures, driven by fossil fuels, especially oil which is used in internal combustion engine-powered cars.

"Lamborghini is aligning with global carbon-neutral trends, which are vital for our long-term business development," said Mr Scardaoni.

The company intends to transition all of its production lines to the manufacture of plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) by 2025. PHEVs, which operate on both oil and electricity, are more environmentally friendly as they help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Yesterday Lamborghini launched the Urus SE, its first hybrid plug-in version of the Lamborghini Super SUV, which is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80%.

This sport utility vehicle is priced at 24.9 million baht.

Lamborghini sees Thailand as a significant market in Asia-Pacific, with a high growth potential for super luxury cars. New customers continue to seek the experience of driving such high-end vehicles.

In 2023, the region saw a market growth of roughly 4%, with a total sales volume of 2,660 units out of more than 10,000 units globally.

"Last year, the company set a record with over 10,000 units sold worldwide, which was an incredible achievement for us," said Mr Scardaoni.

In Asia-Pacific, the leading market is China, followed by Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, India and Thailand.

"Last year, the Indian market achieved sales of over 100 units, while the Thai market had less than 100 units. Both markets are showing positive signs," he said.

Mr Scardaoni is unconcerned about China's super luxury cars entering the global market, including Thailand, because it targets a different segment and Lamborghini remains a unique super luxury brand with high-quality design that attracts customers.

"Chinese car makers investing in Thailand are gaining a market share and presenting challenges, but Lamborghini remains unworried," he said.