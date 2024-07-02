Car insurer scraps standard policies for EVs

A BYD Seal electric vehicle is displayed at the Bangkok International Motor Expo at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi late last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Wide fluctuations in electric vehicle prices and high claim values have led the country's second-largest auto insurer to scrap standard premium rates and switch to reviewing applications on a case-by-case basis.

Tokio Marine Safety Insurance Plc made the announcement on Tuesday amid growing concern in the industry about the unique challenges of insuring electric vehicles.

The company said it would now consider coverage for new customers on a case-by-case basis. For existing customers who want to renew policies, it said it would base renewal premium rates on claim records.

Tokio Marine issued the clarification in response to online posts indicating that it had stopped insuring EVs. It said the services were still available but were subject to the changed conditions.

According to local media reports, the Thai General Insurance Association recently cautioned its members about EVs. It noted that spare parts in some cases were 50-60% more expensive than for combustion-engine cars. As well, many damage claims were for 90-100% of a car’s value.

Experience in many countries has shown that even minor collision damage to an EV’s battery pack can result in the entire unit needing to be replaced. The battery pack typically accounts for about half the cost of an electric vehicle.

A price war among manufacturers, mostly Chinese, is further complicating the issue for car owners as well as insurers. An insurer that assesses the replacement value of a car at, say, 1 million baht and prices the premium accordingly, might find the same model being priced new at 750,000 baht a few months later. But it would still be on the hook for the higher sum if the vehicle was in a serious accident.

Tokio Marine Safety Insurance had a 19% share in the local voluntary motor insurance market in 2022, second to Viriyah Insurance with 23.5%, according to industry data.