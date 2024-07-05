Vanity licence plate choices expanded

New list of 70 approved prefixes announced to go with those lucky numbers

The vehicle number plate “Ruay (Rich) 9999” fetched a record 18.56 million baht at an auction on April 7, 2022. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Drivers looking for distinctive vanity licence plates now have more choices, with the official approval of a new series of prefixes that include the likes of “thawee suk” (multiplied happiness) and “khai jieo” (omelette).

Most of the 70 new registration IDs announced in the Royal Gazette convey auspicious meanings, including kaew manee (precious stone), phet thawee (multiplied diamond), nap ngeon (counting money), rabruean (effortless), mee sap (wealth), mung charoen (prosperity) and ruay suk (rich in happiness).

Meanwhile, there are some characters with familiar and colloquial meanings, such as jer (meet), chad jen (clear-cut), lor (handsome), sud lor (super handsome), as well as popular nicknames including Ton, Tong, Tam, Toei and Nid.

According to the Royal Gazette website, the announcement was approved by Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Department of Land Transport. It took effect on Thursday.

The special registration prefixes can be used for personal cars registered in Bangkok that can carry up to seven people.

The words were proposed by the Office of the Public and Road Safety Fund and approved by a special committee on April 30.

In 2022, the auspicious vehicle registration plate “Ruay 9999” (Rich 9999) was the most expensive one ever actioned by the Department of Land Transport, at 18.5 million baht.

It was followed by “Sethi 1” (Millionaire 1) at 15.4 million baht, “Suay 1” (Beautiful 1) at 13 million, “Sethi 8” at 12.6 million, and “Ruay 8888” at 11.1 million baht.

Proceeds from the vanity plate auctions go to the Road Safety Fund.