EV charging services new focus for Egat

Mrs Nissara poses next to Egat's EV charging facility, with the company planning to add 210 new outlets in Thailand this year and next.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) is scaling up its electric vehicle (EV) solution services, especially the expansion of charging outlets, to benefit from the growing EV industry and support the country's efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The move comes after Egat operated several EV-related businesses on a pilot scale in cooperation with state agencies and building owners.

The company's 50 years of expertise in supplying electricity to the country and developing transmission systems should give it an advantage over rivals in the EV solution sector, said Nissara Thammapala, director for innovative energy solution business management at Egat.

Egat wants to add 110 new EV charging outlets this year, up from 211 at the end of last year.

The company plans to add another 100 outlets next year.

"We believe the EV charging business is still a blue ocean market," said Mrs Nissara, playing down concerns that Egat is at a disadvantage because it may be too slow to scale up its EV solution businesses as it chases rivals who are already at a large scale.

She said she is confident Egat can cope with the competition given its five decades of experience in the power business.

EV charging is one of several EV business solutions offered by Egat.

The others include the installation of charging facilities, a smartphone app that can manage queues of cars at charging stations, and consultation on technical aspects of charging infrastructure.

As of Sept 30, the total number of battery EVs in Thailand tallied 141,008, according to the Department of Land Transport.

Thailand's EV ecosystem and regulations are being developed to serve this growth, according to Egat.

The Thai Industrial Standards Institute and the Energy Regulatory Commission are working to develop standards for EV chargers used in the country, while the Engineering Institute of Thailand is drafting standards for the installation of chargers.

These standards are expected to be completed in 2025, according to Egat.