Royal Enfield launches factory in Samut Prakan

Mr Govindarajan speaks at the inauguration of the new facility in Samut Prakan province.

Royal Enfield has commenced operations for its new completely knocked down (CKD) assembly facility.

The plant is located in Samut Prakan province and is the firm's first fully owned and operated CKD assembly plant in Thailand.

The investment reiterates the brand's commitment to the region, according to Royal Enfield.

"Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally," said chief executive B. Govindarajan.

"We received a great reception from the international audience, who are looking for motorcycles that are accessible and a unique extension of their personality. We have an evocative range of motorcycles across various platforms catering to our global audience."

The new facility is Royal Enfield's sixth CKD assembly unit, with other plants in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh and Nepal.

"Asia-Pacific offers great potential for the mid-size segment, and we want to be closer to these markets and grow the business. The new plant is a testament to our commitment to the market potential and the growing motorcycling community," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, chief commercial officer.

"We are confident this facility will help us grow the mid-segment market here in Thailand, while enabling us to efficiently cater to growing demand in the region as well."

The 57,000-square-foot assembly plant has an installed capacity of more than 30,000 units per year.

"We are constantly working to develop and expand the mid-size motorcycle segment in Thailand," said Anuj Dua, business head of Royal Enfield Asia-Pacific.

"Thailand has been a very strong market for Royal Enfield with a steady growth trajectory. Our customers and passionate communities in Thailand cherish ownership of the brand, resulting in growth of more than 150% since our inception here in the country.

"The varied topography, culture and diversity of the country provides the ideal setting for our kind of motorcycles. Our growth over the years has been extremely encouraging, be it network, customers, community or our portfolio. We remain committed to delivering exceptional motorcycles and experiences that resonate with the Thai riding community. Our strategic initiatives for 2024 and beyond will further solidify our position and ensure a steady growth trajectory."