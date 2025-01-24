Great Wall Motor unveils Thai auto parts alliance

A Great Wall Motor factor. (Photo: Great Wall Motor)

China's Great Wall Motor (Thailand) is forging an alliance with five auto parts giants to accelerate Thailand's rise as regional automotive production hub.

The automotive parts manufacturers and distributors are: Svolt Energy Technology (Thailand) Co, Hycet Engine System (Thailand) Co, Nobo Automotive System (Thailand) Co, Mind Automotive Parts (Thailand) Co, and Exquisite Automotive Parts (Thailand) Co.

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is investing in the development of a new energy vehicle ecosystem while enhancing the skills and creating job opportunities for Thailand's workforce through intelligent automotive innovations.

Thailand is recognised as a key strategic hub for GWM's global expansion, and chosen for its immense potential across various sectors.

Beyond being a comprehensive automotive manufacturer and distributor, GWM is committed to long-term growth alongside the Thai people and the nation, fostering sustainable economic and social development for a strong and prosperous future, according to the company.

"We aim to elevate our position as a leading automotive brand with a diverse range of products across all powertrains, including BEVs, HEVs and PHEVs," said Michael Chong, managing director of Great Wall Motor (Thailand).

These five key partners play a crucial role in elevating and enhancing the potential of Thailand's workforce while propelling the new energy vehicle industry forward with cutting-edge technology and intelligent innovation, he noted.

GWM plans to expand further in 2025 by introducing diesel internal combustion engines for the GWM Tank and GWM Poer product lines, catering to the diverse needs of consumers nationwide.

Mr Chong said GWM remains steadfast in its long-term commitment to Thailand, even as the country navigates ongoing challenges in the automotive industry and a slowing economy.

"We are dedicated to moving forward alongside the Thai people, who have supported us immensely since our first day of business here, as we face and overcome these challenges together," he said.

He said that this year the company is becoming a full-range automotive manufacturer, covering all powertrain technologies, and sharing its know-how with the Thai workforce to develop and assemble new energy vehicles that are rich in advanced technology and smart innovation.

Historically, Thai labour has been highly respected in the global market for its skills in producing internal combustion vehicles.

"Our new knowledge will further enhance Thai workforce capabilities in the new energy vehicle sector for global markets," said Mr Chong.

He said GWM is also collaborating with the five key partners from China -- Svolt, Hycet, Nobo, Mind and Exquisite -- to invest in and manufacture automotive parts in Thailand.

This partnership will generate significant investment, create jobs, and develop career opportunities for the Thai workforce.

In 2025, Mr Chong said GWM is set to revolutionise the market with an innovative line-up of vehicles, delivering unique experiences and driving industry momentum forward through the global strategy of ecological globalisation to establish a tangible ecosystem for new energy vehicles.

"We aim to position Thailand as a central hub for the production and export of new energy vehicles to markets worldwide," he said.