Thailand car production falls 17.37%

Workers carry out a task on an electric vehicle production line. (File photo)

Car production in Thailand dropped 17.37% in December from a year earlier to 104,878 units due to lower domestic sales and exports, Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

That followed November's 28.23% year-on-year fall and was the 17th straight month that production had contracted.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Earlier this month, a luxury car importer reported that domestic sales of luxury cars in Thailand were estimated at 30,000 in 2024, down 25% from 40,000 the year before, as prospective buyers have been unable to avoid the impact of the sluggish economy.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department is preparing restructure tax rates on automobiles to support the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to future mobility technologies, including electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.