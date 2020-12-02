BTS, Taylor Swift beaten as Spotify’s most-streamed artist in Hong Kong

Eason Chan beat BTS and Taylor Swift as Hong Kong’s most-streamed artist. (South China Morning Post photo)

Canto-pop singer Eason Chan was the most-streamed artist in Hong Kong for the fifth consecutive year, streaming service Spotify revealed this week.

Chan was in first place, followed by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou. K-pop giants BTS were third, US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was fourth and in fifth place was Hong Kong singer-songwriter Hins Cheung.

Cheung’s album Zhang Jingxuan, It’s Time was the most-streamed album in the city this year.

The most-streamed song in Hong Kong in 2020 was Galactic Repairman by local pop rock band Dear Jane.

In second and third spots were I Want To See You by 831 and Señorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

BTS were the most-streamed group on Spotify in Hong Kong this year, followed by Dear Jane, K-pop girl group Blackpink, Taiwanese rockers Mayday and US pop-rock outfit Maroon 5.

Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020, followed by Canadian rapper Drake, Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin, US rapper Juice Wrld and Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd. The Weeknd also provided the world’s most-streamed song in 2020: Blinding Lights.

Spotify 2020: Hong Kong’s most-streamed artists