Showcasing the potential of diversity

Six artists with special needs come together in an exhibition displaying striking paintings and textile art in 'Language Of The Soul'

Many people with special needs use art as a tool or "language" to communicate their feelings and experiences through diverse and particular methods. Some of them have strong support from their parents, so they are able to develop their potential and create impressive works. Organised by the Rainbow Room Foundation and Art Connection, an exhibition titled "Language Of The Soul" showcases striking paintings and textile art by six artists with special needs.

"The Rainbow Room Foundation and our partners intend to show the potential of human diversity and raise awareness in building a society where people respect one another through 'language of the soul'. We want to open up new viewpoints about art and people with special needs as well as encourage families to notice the possibility of developing their abilities," said president of the Rainbow Room Foundation Rosalina Alexander McKay.

"Language Of The Soul" displays works from five painters -- Catleeya Asavanant, 30, Jedsada Liangbumrung, 25, Marisa Sucharittanonta, 27, Pasin Singhasaneh, 30, Subsakul Kotehtanu, 24, and one textile artist Krailas Skuldist, 25.

Life spoke to the supportive mothers of three artists -- Sagiam Liangbumrung (Jedsada's mother), Pornprapa Asavanant (Catleeya's mother) and Gessanie Skuldist (Krailas's mother) -- about their children's interest in art.

Jedsada Liangbumrung

Jedsada Liangbumrung draws his paintings with correction fluid.

Jedsada is a graduate of visual arts from Rajabhat Rajanagarindra University, Chachoengsao. His black and white paintings with elaborate details, created with correction fluid, stood out since his freshman year. The 25-year-old said he chose to paint with correction fluid because it is easy to use, especially when he wants to make some changes.

His mother, Sagiam, said she realised that her son was interested in art when he won a painting contest in junior high school. She supported his wish to study art because she noticed he was not good at core academic classes such as maths.

"Jedsada has weak muscles, so he could not write the alphabet accurately which caused him to repeat kindergarten. He took longer to study a subject and did not like academic classes. I let him choose what he wanted to learn and he chose art. Lecturers at the university also gave him a lot of support. He liked to question and talk to lecturers and they advised him until he graduated," said Sagiam.

At "Language Of The Soul", Jedsada displays two paintings. While Ignorance is a large correction fluid painting on a wooden board sized 240cm by 120cm, the other untitled piece is on a canvas sized 30cm by 30cm.

"Ignorance portrays what people do not know or do not understand. I believe people think they understand things when actually they misinterpret them. I drew the untitled painting with Chinese ink and correction fluid. The whale in the painting was inspired by a turtle image I saw on a wallpaper of Windows 7," explained Jedsada.

Sagiam said as a farmer, she does not have much money but she is willing to support her son to follow his passion.

"I am proud to see his exhibition. Painting requires the use of arms, hands and finger muscles and this has helped him control them better. He also becomes calmer. I hope every parent who has children with special needs supports their interest. Parents should accept how their children are. Some parents do not take their special needs children out because of embarrassment. However, special needs children need to go out and meet people too, so they can learn how to live in society," said Sagiam.

Catleeya Asavanant

Catleeya is another special needs artist who has a bachelor's degree. She finished Mattayom 6 at Roong Aroon School, and graduated with a bachelor's in fine arts from Banditpatanasilpa Institute. Her mother, Pornprapa, said she did not expect Catleeya to finish her undergraduate degree but in this family, parents listen to the voices of their children. When Catleeya told her parents that she wanted to go to university to study fine arts, Pornprapa took her daughter to take the admission exam.

Catleeya Asavanant attracts viewers with her vivid and bright multicoloured paintings. (Photos: The Rainbow Room Foundation)

"I asked a lecturer if my daughter could study in the university and he told me that I should not worry because my daughter's scores were not the lowest. I raised my children to have their own opinions and Catleeya is confident and knows what she wants," said Pornprapa.

According to Pornprapa, Catleeya's inspirations are from things around her and books that she reads. "She has created paintings related to isolation and loneliness after she read the dhamma books. She also drew a picture of a bird after she read a book about magpie-robins. When our black Doberman died, Catleeya illustrated a pink dog with rounded ears. My relatives thought the pink dog was Catleeya's perspective of the dog's cheerful and vibrant personalities. Her other notable drawings are a candy-coloured flower which she created to cheer up her grandma who was staying in hospital at that time," said Pornprapa.

Catleeya's exhibition attracts viewers with its vivid, strikingly bright multi-coloured paintings that express emotions from her authentic feelings and positive outlook on the world. Seven paintings displayed at "Language Of The Soul" were selected from hundreds of her artworks. Most of them were painted from her experiences with gardens, so she depicts trees, flowers, animals and herself in the paintings. Since this 30-year-old artist has held several exhibitions, she has had the opportunity to participate in many important events that made her mother proud.

"As the mother of Catleeya, I had the opportunity to shake hands with the Singapore's President Halimah Yacob at the World Down Syndrome Day. I also met Her Imperial Highness Crown Princess Akishino of Japan at an academic conference in Thailand. My daughter and I were there to exhibit her paintings. The princess stopped by and painted with my daughter. If my daughter were a normal person, I would not meet these important people. I am proud of her," said Pornprapa.

Krailas Skuldist

Krailas is the only textile artist at the exhibition. He learned how to weave at a club in Roong Aroon School when he was 10 years old. Since the school encouraged students to participate in varied activities, Krailas had many hobbies and interests. He plays piano, drums and enjoys weaving. He wrote on a school memo that he was happy to weave and it helped him concentrate. His mother, Gessanie, noticed that Krailas' weaving pieces, which were unique and one of a kind, could be sold at school art exhibitions. After Krailas graduated high school, his parents decided to build a weaving studio, Sunfun Weaving, for him. His mother, Gessanie, even quit her job at an ad agency to support him.

Krailas Skuldist is the only textile artist at the exhibition. The Rainbow Room Foundation

"I was afraid that he might take it easy staying at home, so I discussed with my husband to make space for a weaving studio in our house. I wanted my son to realise that the studio is his workspace. At first, he did not understand why he had to work. We told him that everyone has to make oneself valuable. I did not expect the studio to be successful but it would be a space that I could be with him," said Gessanie.

Before opening the studio, Gessanie had to take weaving classes for a year so she could help her son with some tasks. After working on weaving professionally at his studio, Krailas began to understand how to serve his customers.

"He initially questioned why some customers were so fussy or demanded specific colours. I helped him understand customers' requirements so he could follow their orders. Krailas now understands that what he is doing is business. He can communicate with customers on the phone and he uses Google translate to speak with foreign customers via social media. His designs inspired a French customer, a jewellery designer, to make her own jewellery to match his weaving. It was delightful to see that," said Gessanie.

The exhibition displays Krailas's range of weaving.

As a mother of an individual with special needs, Gessanie believes that art allows such people to be free.

"All kinds of art makes special needs children stay focused, responsible and entertained. Since art does not have many rules like other activities, it allows people to have freedom of thought and expression. I understand that is why people with special needs enjoy working on art," said Gessanie.

"Language Of The Soul" can be viewed on facebook.com/specialrainbow. Call 02-023-2396 or email hello@therainbowroom.org for more information.