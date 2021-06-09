McDonald's BTS-meal frenzy sparks virus closures in Indonesia

Food delivery riders queue up at a McDonald’s outlet in Bogor on Wednesday to buy the new BTS-meal deal for hungry fans in the K-Pop mad country. (AFP photo)

JAKARTA: More than a dozen Indonesian McDonald's outlets were temporarily shuttered Wednesday over virus fears as the chain's new BTS meal deal sparked frenzied buying from fans in the K-pop mad country.

Jakarta and several other cities slapped closure stickers on at least 13 outlets that were deluged with online food-delivery drivers picking up a meal set named after the hugely popular Korean boy band.

"We temporarily closed four of six McDonald's stores here in Semarang for a couple of days," said Fajar Purwoto, the city's public order agency head.

"I don't want Semarang to be in the Covid-19 red zone again".

Indonesia is one of the hardest-hit nations in Asia.

Jakarta authorities did not respond to requests for comment. But local media said five stores in the capital were shut over BTS-meal orders.

The meal set of chicken nuggets, fries and a drink, first made available in Indonesia Wednesday, has been on offer in dozens of countries since May.

BTS have become global superstars with millions of fans around the world since their debut in 2013.

The band have made history with their latest single Butter topping Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart last week. This is the fourth song from the K-pop band to hit No 1 on the US-based music chart.



