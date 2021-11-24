Blackpink singer Lisa reportedly infected with Covid-19

Blackpink singer Lisa Manoban (Photo from lalalalisa_m Twitter account)

Lisa Manoban of K-pop girl group Blackpink has reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Daum, a media outlet in South Korea, reported that Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment said Lisa was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday and the firm was waiting for the results of RT-CPR tests conducted on three other members of the band.

BLACKPINK YG Thailand, a Facebook page created by Thai fans of the band, wished her a quick recovery and expressed hope the other Blackpink girls would be safe.