Blackpink singer Lisa reportedly infected with Covid-19
published : 24 Nov 2021 at 18:42
writer: Online Reporters
Lisa Manoban of K-pop girl group Blackpink has reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Daum, a media outlet in South Korea, reported that Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment said Lisa was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday and the firm was waiting for the results of RT-CPR tests conducted on three other members of the band.
BLACKPINK YG Thailand, a Facebook page created by Thai fans of the band, wished her a quick recovery and expressed hope the other Blackpink girls would be safe.