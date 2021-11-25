Lisa tests Covid positive

Blackpink singer Lisa Manoban (Photo from lalalalisa_m Twitter account)

Blackpink's Lisa tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, her entertainment label confirmed.

The Thai star of the hit Korean girl group had just returned to Asia from a trip to the United States. YG Entertainment, the agency that represents her, said in a statement to address fans' concerns.

The singer, dancer and rapper, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, received a positive test result on Wednesday afternoon, according to www.koreaboo.com.

The other three members of Blackpink -- Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo -- subsequently underwent RT- PCR tests and were still awaiting their results as of Wednesday evening. None of them have been classified as "close contacts" yet, the statement said. Their agency promised to keep fans updated and reassured the public that it has been adhering to guidance offered by health authorities in South Korea.

Fans expressed concern for Lisa but also her bandmates after learning the girls had met up recently after they reunited in South Korea.

In September, she released her debut album Lalisa. The music video for the title track has since become the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo artist.