Thai star tests positive, wishes pour in

Suppasit "Mew" Jongcheveevat wishes fans a Happy Chinese New Year. (Photo: MewSuppasit Studio)

Well-wishers have flooded Facebook with messages wishing Thai popular singer and actor Suppasit "Mew" Jongcheveevat for a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

"Get well soon" was a common message his fans posted on MewSuppasit Studio's Facebook account.

The 30-year-old celebrity received a positive PCR rest result for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to the Facebook account.

The news propelled the #GetwellsoonMEW hashtag to the top of Thailand's trends on Twitter on Tuesday, with more than 150,000 tweets.

"Mew" is one of the most popular artists in the country, with five of his songs entering the top 10 of Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

Forbes ran an article on its website on Jan 4 on his success in the current music industry.

He also joined other artists in a Unicef concert in 2020 to raise funds for children.