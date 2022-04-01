Thais welcome 'Hometown Cha-cha-cha' actor with tuk-tuk tour

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is seen at Suvarnabhumi airport, Samut Prakan, on Thursday. (Photo from @seonhojpeg Twitter account)

Kim Seon-ho fans are eagerly waiting to take a picture of their South Korean superstar after he was seen arriving in Bangkok on Thursday, as some of his die-hard fans are buying up advertisements on the back of 100 tuk-tuks to welcome him.

According to My Kim Seon Ho Thailand's Facebook page, the iconic tuk-tuks with the ads bearing the actor's photos and welcome messages will roam the streets of Bangkok throughout this month.

His fans had rolled out a campaign to raise 150,000 baht to pay for the ads at 11am with the deadline at 6pm. The target was easily achieved in less than an hour.

"To welcome Kim Seon Ho for his first visit to Thailand, we will put the ads on 100 tuk-tuks tomorrow," said the Facebook page's administrator.

Kim is very popular for his role in the Korean drama Hometown Cha-cha-cha, in which he co-starred with actress Shin Min-A last year. He was also the lead actor in Start-Up, another famous Korean series.

The hashtag #KimSeonHo became a top trending hashtag on Twitter after the South Korean celebrity was spotted at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday, and his photos at the airport went viral on social media.

His fans speculated that he was here for a film shoot. He was seen with a production team of the Korean film Sad Tropics at the airport.

"Since you were already here, don't forget to take a tuk-tuk ride," the administrator said in a message convincing him to try Bangkok's most famous public transport mode for visitors.