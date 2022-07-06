National artist Sor Plainoi dies at 93

National artist Sor Plainoi, whose real name is Sombat Plainoi, has died of complications from Covid-19. (Photo: Department of Cultural Promotion)

Sombat Plainoi, a national artist and writer, has died due to complications from Covid-19 at the age of 93.

Chai Nakhonchai, director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion, on Wednesday said Sombat, better known by his pen name Sor Plainoi, succumbed to the disease after spending three days at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital.

A cremation ceremony will be held on Thursday at noon at Wat Anongkharam Worawihan in Klong San district. It will strictly follow Covid-19 measures.

Mr Chai said the department will subsidise the funeral costs of 20,000 baht and provide a budget of up to 150,000 baht for funeral books. It will also request a royally sponsored cremation, as permitted for national artists.

Sombat was born on May 24, 1929, in Ayutthaya. He graduated from middle and high school at Ayutthaya Witthayalai School. He was married to Jongkol Plainoi and they had one child together.

Sombat applied for a composition and journalism postal programme offered by Pluang Na Nakhon.

He retired from the office of the National Culture Committee to become a full-time writer and later was named a national artist in literature in 2010.