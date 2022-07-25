Movie poster earns complaints

A new 'Love Destiny' film poster features Chongko flowers after the old one, with lamduan flowers, was replaced after it offended Cambodian netizens. GDH Facebook Page

A poster for the movie sequel to the TV series Buppaesannivas (Love Destiny) is upsetting some Cambodian netizens for using the country's national lamduan flower.

The romantic comedy is based on the novel of the same name by the author known only by the penname "Romphaeng".

It follows the adventures of a young archaeologist who, after a car accident, wakes up in the body of a woman named Karakket living in Ayutthaya during the reign of King Narai the Great, who lived from 1632 to 1688.

Since it first aired on Channel 3 in 2018, it has become a hugely popular Thai drama and has also been aired in many Asian counties. The series has been such a big hit that visitors to the region have begun seeking out the temples and ancient ruins featured in the show.

Following that success, a feature-length movie was made by Thai production studio GDH 559 Co and will go on national release on Thursday.

The movie poster from GDH features the two protagonists -- played by Ranee "Bella" Campen and Tanawat "Pope" Wattanaputi -- set against a backdrop of lamduan flowers (melodorum fruticosum lour) with the message "lamduan flowers represent sustainable love".

However, the choice of the Cambodian national flower has led to a backlash among netizens from the country.

One user posted a comment on social media, saying: "Thanks for promoting our national flower to the world, but next time don't forget to give credit to the owner. I remind you, don't forget your own culture or your own stuff. If you don't know your own culture, you can search [on] Google."

The comment was liked by many other Cambodian users prompting an online war of words between netizens of the two countries.

However, one Thai social media poster countered by asking: "Why be so dramatic about a flower? Lamduan flowers are seen in many countries and are also well-known in Thailand, especially the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket."

Nevertheless, GDH moved to end the feud and released a new poster featuring Chongko flowers (bauhinia purpurea), which are believed to symbolise "indomitable love", in place of the original choice.