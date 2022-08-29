Lisa makes history, wins best K-pop artist at MTV awards

Lisa accepts the award for best K-pop artist at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday night. (AFP photo)

Thai superstar singer Lisa has won best K-pop artist, the first solo performer to receive the award, while Blackpink won best metaverse performance, at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Lisa, whose name is Lalisa Manoban, beat other candidates including supergroups BTS and Itzy for the best K-pop award, announced at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday night. With the award, she became the first solo artist called up to the stage. Previous winners were bands.

"Thank you for much for making this happen," she said on stage with the award in her hands. Lisa also thanked "Blink" for their support for her and the band.

"Blink" is formed from the first two and last three letters of Blackpink, of which she is a member. It is one of the most successful K-pop bands.

Lisa unleashed her first solo album Lalisa in September last year. It won several awards, including album of the year at the Asian Pop Music Awards held in South Korea.

Blackpink's virtual concert, The Virtual, earned them the best metaverse performance.

The group also performed at the event on Sunday night.

Blackpink released single Pink Venom this month as a warm-up for their album Born Pink due next month.