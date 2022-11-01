Top K-pop band NCT 127 to conclude tour in Bangkok

NCT 127. photo courtesy of SM True Thailand

NCT 127, one of the hottest K-pop boy bands, will make a comeback with three rounds of the "NCT 127's 2nd Tour Neo City: Bangkok – The Link" concert at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, on Dec 3-4 at 6pm and Dec 5 at 4pm.

Debuting six years ago, the Seoul-based sub-unit of South Korean boy band NCT has gained fame in the music industry with their fresh and unique harmonies while establishing their reputation worldwide.

They broke into the mainstream with Cherry Bomb, their first single to enter the Gaon Digital Chart. It has been recognised as one of their signature songs alongside Limitless, Regular, Simon Says, Kick It and 2 Baddies.

They have four studio albums so far. Released in 2018, Regular-Irregular debuted atop the Gaon Album Chart and became the group's first entry on the US Billboard 200. Neo Zone (2020) was their bestselling album to date and also earned them their first top-five entry on the Billboard 200 chart.

Released last year, Sticker also debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and was the bestselling K-pop album of 2021.

2 Baddies is their latest album released barely two months ago. It surpassed 1.5 million sales in its first week and made the group the second K-pop act to have three albums debut within the Top 5 of the Billboard 200.

NCT 127's current line-up consists of nine members -- Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

They just gave two successful shows at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul last week and are set to perform in Jakarta this weekend before heading to Bangkok to conclude their Asia tour. Tickets cost 2,000, 2,900, 3,900, 4,800, 5,500, 6,000 and 6,500 baht and will be available for sale on Saturday from 11am onwards through all branches of Counter Service and via allticket.com/event/NCT127THELINKBKK.