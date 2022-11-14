Lisa of Blackpink wins best K-pop artist at MTV Europe Music Awards

Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban accepts the award for Best K-pop artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug 28, 2022. She won the same category at the MTV European Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban of girl group Blackpink won the award for best K-pop artist at MTV's Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Sunday.

The Thai-born star was announced the winner over other candidates — BTS, Itzy, Seventeen, Twice and Blackpink.

It was her second MTV prize after winning the same category at MTV's US awards show in September.

Blackpink won the best "metaverse performance" award.

Lisa said she and other band members are eagerly waiting to see their "Blink" fans on the Born Pink Tour.

The world tour will come to Bangkok on Jan 7-8 next year at Supachalasai Stadium. Tickets will be on sale on Wednesday.

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift won the most awards at the event.