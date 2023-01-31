Blackpink shop and exhibition open at Iconsiam

Black Pink World Tour photos courtesy of Black Pink World Tour

Calling all Blinks in Bangkok and beyond -- a Blackpink concert exhibition with pop-up shop is now on display at Iconsiam.

Since Jan 19 more than 1,200m² of event space on the shopping plaza's 6th floor has been transformed into an exclusive retail shop and gallery, dubbed "Blackpink In Your Area Pop-Up Store & Exhibition", and runs to Feb 7.

First of its kind anywhere in the world, the event celebrates the girl group's global success since its debut in 2016.

Six different zones are curated with state-of-the-art light and sound systems to take audiences through an awe-inspiring Blackpink journey.

The entry hall sets the scene with bright dimensional laser beams, welcoming audiences into an experience that's not unlike being in the Pink Venom music video.

Visitors also have chance to see the first release of exclusive footage of the production of the Pink Venom video in the next zone, One For All, All For One.

Concert costumes that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa wore at Coachella Music Festival and World Tour 2019 are on display in the zone From Unknown To Infinity. As are the girls' glittering accoutrement from music videos for the songs How You Like That and Kill This Love.

There is also an exhibit of Rosé's favourite butterfly-shaped electric guitar and a geomungo, a traditional Korean plucked zither that Jisoo played in the Pink Venom video.

Musical instruments featured in the exhibition's Perfect Harmony Where East Meets West zone confirm the band's working ethos.

For shopaholic Blinks, a special pop-up store sells rare items, limited edition merchandise and collectibles, including from the Lalisa music video.

In addition to apparel and fashion accessories, on sale are key rings, pin badges, bags, pouches, light sticks, laptop sleeves, photo albums and special-edition board games.

Entry to the exhibition is free with any purchase from the pop-up store. The store and exhibition are open daily from 10am to 10pm. For more information, contact Iconsiam call centre at 1338.

