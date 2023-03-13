Major winners at the Oscars

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood, California on Sunday (Photo: Angela Weiss/ AFP)

LOS ANGELES: Here are the winners in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards handed out in Hollywood on Sunday night.

Multiverse sci-fi smash "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the leaderboard with seven Oscars including best picture and three of four acting prizes, while World War I flick "All Quiet on the Western Front" finished the night with four prizes.

Key winners:

Best picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale".

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Best international feature film : "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany).

Best cinematography: "All Quiet on the Western Front".

Best animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio".

Best documentary feature: "Navalny".

Best original song: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR".

Best original score: "All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann.