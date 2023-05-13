Eurovision excitement builds in Liverpool

Sam Ryder, the UK entry in last year’s competition, takes part in a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision grand final in Liverpool on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

LIVERPOOL, England: Excitement was building in Liverpool on Saturday for the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023, a musical spectacular that will walk a tightrope between reflecting the situation in Ukraine and steering clear of overt politics.

The city in northern England is hosting the annual song contest on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine, which was not able to stage, as is customary, because of Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was barred from addressing worldwide viewers — who numbered 160 million last year — by the organiser, the European Broadcasting Union.

It said that granting his request, which was made with “laudable intentions”, would be against the non-political nature of the event and its rules prohibiting making political statements.

Ukraine, however, is set to figure prominently from the very start, with last year’s winner Kalush Orchestra performing its track Stefania live in the auditorium.

The 26 competing acts span musical styles from ballads to heavy rock to rap, starting with Austria’s Teya & Salena performing Who The Hell is Edgar?, a pounding track inspired by the 19th century American writer Edgar Allan Poe.

Fans arriving at the arena on the banks of the River Mersey for the final dress rehearsal were draped in the flags of Ukraine, Britain and the other 24 contenders.

The arena can hold about 6,000 plus many thousand more can watch in a fan zone on the banks of the River Mersey.

Pam Minto, a 37-year-old support worker from Liverpool, said she was proud of her city and hoped it was doing Ukraine proud.

“We’ve just loved the whole event right across Liverpool from start to finish, it’s just been amazing,” she said.

Ukrainian Anastasiia Iovova, a 31-year-old teacher who is currently living in Leeds, said Liverpool felt like home away from home.

“We’re so proud to be here, so proud that people in the UK are supporting us in everything and we are so grateful about this,” she said.

The winner is decided by a combination of points awarded by juries and viewers in each competing country, plus for the first time viewers in other countries, who will carry the weight of one participating country.