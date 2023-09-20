New movies out this week: Sept 20-26

New titles that hit Thai cinemas for your viewing pleasure.

Sept 20

Expend4bles (Expendables) 4

Directed by Scott Waugh.

Who’s in it?

Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa and Sylvester Stallone.

What’s it about?

The Expendables are assigned on a mission to stop a terrorist organization headed by Suarto Rahmat from smuggling nuclear warheads that will ignite a conflict between Russia and the U.S. The Expendables are the world's last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table.

Why watch it?

A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fuelled adventure.

Sept 21-27

Psycho-Pass: Providence

Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Kana Hanazawa, Noriko Hidaka and Takako Honda.

What’s it about?

While attending a meeting as a chief inspector of the Public Security Bureau, Akane Tsunemori received a report that an incident had occurred on a foreign vessel, and this was the beginning of a big and unexpected case.

Why watch it?

The film celebrates 10th anniversary of “Psycho-Pass” anime series.

Ku-Marn

Directed by Oh Thitiphan Raksasat.

Who’s in it?

Panisara “Care” Rikunsurakan, Savika “Pinky" Chaiyadej and Pramote “Mote” Saengsorn.

What’s it about?

A Thai horror film, which tells the story of a woman taking her son to spend the summer at a house in the middle of the forest. A strange man breaks into the house and kidnaps the son. The police find out that the stranger is an undertaker at a temple. The accused claims he never broke into the house so the woman goes into the forest to seek help from a monk but instead witnesses the undertaker performing an ancient ritual of taking a baby out of a dead pregnant woman and making it Kumarn, a guardian doll. She begins to lose her mind and is found by friends holding a clay doll she believes has her son trapped in it. She is sent to an asylum, which has tragic consequences.

Why watch it?

“The charm of the movie is the horror combined with entertainment and excitement. It's a new style Thai movie that you should watch at least once,” claims the director.

Haunting Of The Queen Mary

Directed by Gary Shore and Rebecca Harris.

Who’s in it?

Alice Eve, Tim Downie and Joel Fry.

What’s it about?

Haunting of the Queen Mary explores the mysterious and violent events surrounding one family's voyage on Halloween night in 1938, and their interwoven destiny with another family onboard the infamous ocean liner present day.

Why watch it?

The producers want to make this the first in a trilogy of films centred around the ship

Immortal Species

Directed by Jetniphut Sa-Shing.

Who’s in it?

Mary Akram, Patrick Petchtree Bevis and Ying Ariya Buakong.

What’s it about?

Nava, a brilliant botany student, searches for the origin of a plant called ¨Chalawan¨, and to do so he organises a team of friends to travel through the jungle. There, they encounter a huge man-eating crocodile.

Why watch it?

Chalawan is an extinct genus of folidosaurid mesoeucrocodilid folidosaurid known from the Late Jurassic or Early Cretaceous Phu Kradung Formation of Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand. It contains a single species, Chalawan thailandicus, with Chalawan shartegensis as a possible second species.

Daljjakjigeunhae: 7510 (Honey Sweet)

Directed by Lee Han.

Who’s in it?

Yoo Hae-jin, Kim Hee-seon and Cha In-pyo.

What’s it about?

Although a successful sweets developer responsible for countless hit products thanks to his gifted palate, Chi-ho has grown sick of his monotonous daily routine. One day, he visits a loan company in place of his heavily indebted brother and meets Il-yeong, a remarkably passionate and optimistic loan company spam caller. Coincidence brings the two together for a meal, and they begin sharing a taste of life they never knew existed.

Why watch it?

A lighthearted film that portrays the love story of a middle-aged couple.

Immersion

Directed by Takashi Shimizu.

Who’s in it?

Daigo Nishihata, Rina Ikoma, Yuta Hiraoka, Atomu Mizuishi, Noa Kawazoe and Ayumi Ito.

What’s it about?

Mysterious deaths befall on employees of a VR-tech company. There's an unprecedented fear waiting between reality and the virtual world.

Why watch it?

A Japanese horror film by the guy who brings you many Ju-on and horror movies.