New releases for your streaming pleasure: Sept 27-Oct 3

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

NETFLIX

Halloween Kills

Premieres on Sept 27

After escaping his fiery tomb, Michael Myers continues his vicious rampage. A vigilante mob rises up to stop the nightmare once and for all.

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Premieres on Sept 27

From Wes Anderson comes an adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved story about a rich man who sets out to master an extraordinary skill to cheat at gambling.Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes and Dev Patel.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Premieres on Sept 28

France, 1792: It begins. A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde ("Castlevania") and Clive Bradley (“Trapped”).

Love Is In The Air

Premieres on Sept 28

A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.

Reptile

Premieres on Sept 29

A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.

Nowhere

Premieres on Sept 29

Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.

Choona

Premieres on Sept 29

When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.

HBO/ HBO GO

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Premieres on Sept 30

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant star in this hilarious and action-packed adventure that captures the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game.