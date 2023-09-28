Rapper Twopee to headline hip-hop fest in Phuket
The Southside Festival is coming to Andamanda on Nov 18

PUBLISHED : 28 Sep 2023 at 18:43

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

Thai rapper Twopee Southside has announced that he will headline and organise the upcoming Southside Festival on the island of Phuket.

Said to be the first hip-hop festival in Phuket, the Southside Festival will take place at Andamanda Water Park on Nov 18. Joining Twopee in the lineup are members of the Southside crew, veterans of the scene and young bloods. 

Thaitanium.

The confirmed acts include Thaitanium, F.Hero, Twopee Southside, Young Gu, Dimond, FIIXD, Bryan, Jarvis, Gunner.Network, Saran & Dieout, Smew and Nottoy, DJ Buddah, DJ Ono and DJ Tob will also hype the crowd up. 

F.Hero.

Saran.

Smew.

The nine-hour music fest in Phuket's largest and popular water park starts from 3pm. Tickets to the Southside Festival are available at ticketmelon.com. You can choose to buy tickets to the concert only or tickets that cover both the concert and the water park. Early bird ticket prices start from B999.

VIP packages for a group of four with a table, six with a cabana or 10 with a villa are available and come with drinks.

