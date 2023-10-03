Alone but not lonely at 'Lonely Together' exhibition

True Digital Park, in collaboration with LonelyPop NFT Project, is hosting the "Lonely Together" exhibition, the first solo show by Thai artist LonelyPop, until Nov 30.

LonelyPop, whose real name is Suriya "Noinah" Uthairasamee, is a former cartoonist at Kai Hua Roh. He not only presents various types of work at this show, ranging from digital art, paintings and sculptures but also will lead workshops to tackle a sense of loneliness that we all feel from time to time with friendship and adorable work.

Suriya said, “LonelyPop is an NFT project and a portmanteau between 'lonely' and 'population'. It was born out of feeling lonely and the need to be consoled — something we all have experienced. It started out as profile pictures (PFP) before later was developed into NFT by 0xStudio." His colourful characters show diversity in humanity representing people of all ages and identities.

Being held at True Digital Park West, visitors can expect digital art on LED screens, paintings and pop-art-inspired sculptures, all of which are made exclusively for the show. Collectors of art toys can pre-order figures Aya and Cocoa via the platform Sasom.

Join the "Share Your LonelyTogether Moment" campaign until Nov 26 by posting photos or video clips of the exhibition on your social media with captions for a chance to win an exclusive bag from the artist. Keep the receipt of any purchases you made at True Digital Park to exchange for a huge discount when you buy commemorative limited edition merch.

The "LonelyPop: Lonely Together" exhibition runs until Nov 30 at True Digital Park West on the second floor, accessible via BTS Punnawithi. It opens from 11am-7pm, Free admission.