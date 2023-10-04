New movies out this week: Oct 4-10

New titles that hit Thai cinemas for your viewing pleasure.

Sup-Pa-Rer (The Undertaker)

Directed by Thiti Srinuan.

Who’s in it?

Chatchai Chinsi, Sutida Buatig, Natthawut Saenyabu, Phuwanet Seechomphu , Somchai Saiutha and Khamtun Jindamol.

What’s it about

A tale of horror in Isan.

Why watch it?

It’s a spin-off of “Thibaan: The Series”.

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita to Sora no Utopia (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Sky Utopia)

Directed by Takumi Doyama.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Wasabi Mizuta, Megumi Ohara and Yumi Kakazu.

What’s it about?

Doraemon, Nobita and his friends go to find Utopia, a perfect land in the sky where everyone lives with happiness, using an airship having a time warp function.

Why watch it?

Who doesn’t love Doraemon?

Kuolleet lehdet (Fallen Leaves)

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki.

Who’s in it?

Alma Pöysti, Alina Tomnikov and Jussi Vatanen.

What’s it about?

Two lonely people who meet each other by chance in Helsinki try to find the first love of their lives.

Why watch it?

The fourth instalment of Aki Kaurismäki's “Proletariat Trilogy”, following "Shadows In Paradise” (1986), “Ariel” (1988) and “The Match Factory Girl” (1990).

Freelance

Directed by Pierre Morel.

Who’s in it?

Alice Eve, Alison Brie and John Cena.

What’s it about?

An ex special forces operator takes a job to provide security for a journalist as she interviews a dictator, but, a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, they are forced to escape into the jungle where they must survive.

Why watch it?

The feature writing debut of television screenwriter Jacob Lentz.

The Exorcist Believer: The Black Demon

Directed by David Gordon Green.

Who’s in it?

Jennifer Nettles, Ellen Burstyn and Ann Dowd.

What’s it about?

Sequel to the 1973 film about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her.

Why watch it?

Original star Ellen Burstyn returns as Chris MacNeil since “The Exorcist” (1973).

Oct 9

Fan Chan (My Girl)

Directed by Vijjapat Kojiw, Songyos Sugmakanan and Nithiwat Tharatorn.

Who’s in it?

Charlie Trairat, Focus Jirakul and Charwin Jitsomboon.

What’s it about?

Jeab hears that his childhood sweetheart Noi-Naa is to be married, so he makes the trip back home to his provincial village. As he does so, the memories come flooding back to his childhood in 80s Thailand. He remembers always being late to school, so his father would have to give him a ride on the back of the motorcycle. After school, he would always play with Noi-Naa and her girlfriends while the neighbourhood boys rode their bicycles and played football and Chinese fantasy characters.

Why watch it?

All of the directors made a "bargain" with the much revered spirit house at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok to run laps around the entire campus for each B1 million the film would make at the box office . It went on to gross up to B100 million and the directors stayed true to their oath. They ran the laps, a few at a time though, as the campus is more than 100 acres.

Oct 11

Mantra Warrior: The Legend Of The Eight Moons

Directed by Veerapatra Jinanavin.

Who’s in it?

Ranee Campen.

A story inspired by the “Ramayana”, retold in a futuristic universe, involving brave warriors who possess ancient powers from another dimension

Why watch it?

A cartoon action film.