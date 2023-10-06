Welcome Halloween with this horror line-up

The upcoming celebration of Halloween will once again spark people's interest in horror. A lot of events and activities to create a spooky atmosphere are being organised and horror and ghost movies -- new and old -- are making their way into cinemas and streaming platforms.

In light of approaching Halloween, here's a line-up of spooky films worth checking out.

The Exorcist.

In major cinemas

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the William Friedkin film which was released back in 1973. The film follows a young girl who is possessed by a mysterious entity, forcing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her. The Exorcist stars Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair. This version now available in theatres is an extended director's cut.

The Exorcist: Believer. Photos © IMDB.com

In major cinemas

This 2023 film tells the story of two girls who disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them. The father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who's been forever altered by what happened to her daughter 50 years ago. The film is directed by David Gordon Green (Halloween, Halloween Kills) and stars Ellen Burstyn, Jennifer Nettles and Leslie Odom Jr.

No One Will Save You.

On Disney+ Hotstar

This 2023 science-fiction horror movie follows lonely but hopeful Brynn who finds solace in the home where she grew up. However, things turn upside down when she's awakened by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. The film is directed by Brian Duffield (The Divergent Series: Insurgent).

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead. photo © Netflix

On Netflix

The Japanese horror-comedy follows Akira Tendo who is bullied by his boss and works around the clock. He's nothing more than a corporate drone. All it takes is a zombie outbreak for him to finally feel alive.

Gangnam Zombie.

On Netflix

Citizens from upscale Gangnam in Seoul start experiencing unusual and terrifying symptoms, devolving into inhuman creatures and leaving only a few survivors with the chance of making it out alive. Directed by Soo Sung-lee.