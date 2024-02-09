Lisa Blackpink builds a business empire

Pop superstar Lisa, arguably the most famous Thai on the planet, has announced a new business venture that takes her beyond her involvement in the K-pop girl group Blackpink and her multiple fashion endorsements.

The Buri Ram native also known as Lalisa Manoban told her 101 million followers on Instagram this week that she had created LLOUD, a new artist management platform. The announcement came with a link to the site and a high-fashion black-and-white photo of the rapper in a designer business suit.

LLOUD, said Lisa, would be “a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment”.

“At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations,” the website states. “Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music.”

The LLOUD Instagram account attracted more than 1 million followers in its first 24 hours.

The announcement follows news in December that Blackpink had signed a new group contract with their agency YG Entertainment, ending months of feverish speculation among Blinks, as the group’s fans are known. It followed the global success of the Born Pink world tour, the largest ever by a K-pop girl group.

It is still not clear whether any of the four Blackpink members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — have signed new individual management contracts with YG. Jennie was the first Blackpink member to establish an agency of her own, with the late-December announcement of OA.

Top K-pop stars are reported to earn around $1 million a year in base salary under the terms of the contracts with their agencies. Lisa, 26, is said to have a net worth of at least $25 million from her performance earnings as well as numerous commercial endorsements. She bought a house worth US$6 million in Seoul in February last year.

In November last year, Lisa’s single Money became the first single by a K-pop solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Lisa makes a fashion statement to announce the debut of her new management venture. (Photo: lloud.co)