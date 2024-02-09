Lisa Blackpink builds a business empire
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Blackpink builds a business empire

Thai superstar teases new artist management company in Instagram announcement

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 9 Feb 2024 at 21:25

WRITER: Online Reporters

Lisa Blackpink builds a business empire
Lisa strikes a pose on her Instagram page, which has 101 million followers. (Photo: @lalalalisa_m IG)

Pop superstar Lisa, arguably the most famous Thai on the planet, has announced a new business venture that takes her beyond her involvement in the K-pop girl group Blackpink and her multiple fashion endorsements.

The Buri Ram native also known as Lalisa Manoban told her 101 million followers on Instagram this week that she had created LLOUD, a new artist management platform. The announcement came with a link to the site and a high-fashion black-and-white photo of the rapper in a designer business suit.

LLOUD, said Lisa, would be “a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment”.

“At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations,” the website states. “Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music.”

The LLOUD Instagram account attracted more than 1 million followers in its first 24 hours.

The announcement follows news in December that Blackpink had signed a new group contract with their agency YG Entertainment, ending months of feverish speculation among Blinks, as the group’s fans are known. It followed the global success of the Born Pink world tour, the largest ever by a K-pop girl group.

It is still not clear whether any of the four Blackpink members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — have signed new individual management contracts with YG. Jennie was the first Blackpink member to establish an agency of her own, with the late-December announcement of OA.

Top K-pop stars are reported to earn around $1 million a year in base salary under the terms of the contracts with their agencies. Lisa, 26, is said to have a net worth of at least $25 million from her performance earnings as well as numerous commercial endorsements. She bought a house worth US$6 million in Seoul in February last year.

In November last year, Lisa’s single Money became the first single by a K-pop solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Lisa makes a fashion statement to announce the debut of her new management venture. (Photo: lloud.co)

Blackpink members celebrate their Honorary MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) awards, given by King Charles in London on Dec 6 last year, in recognition of the band’s role as advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow in 2021. From left: Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Rose (Roseanne Park), Jisoo Kim and Jennie Kim. (Photo: Pool via Reuters)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Cosi opens first outpost outside Thailand

Cosi opens first outpost outside Thailand

Life
Visualise the crises of our planet through art

Visualise the crises of our planet through art

Life
K-pop girl group Sistar19 returns with new album

K-pop girl group Sistar19 returns with new album

Life
Pichaya ‘Pam' Soontornyanakij is Asia's Best Female Chef 2024

Pichaya ‘Pam' Soontornyanakij is Asia's Best Female Chef 2024

Life
Slowdive jump back to Bangkok

Slowdive jump back to Bangkok

Life

TRENDING