Philippine scholars sign up for Swift studies
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Philippine scholars sign up for Swift studies

Top university takes a deep dive into celebrity culture and its impact

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 29 Feb 2024 at 17:57

WRITER: Reuters

Philippine scholars sign up for Swift studies
Fans take photos next to a Taylor Swift “1989” installation at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, where the American superstar will be performing six shows starting on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

MANILA - The Taylor Swift craze has arrived in classrooms in the Philippine capital, with a premier university rolling out a celebrity studies course examining the singer and her impact on global pop culture.

As the performer visits Asia this week, more than 300 students have signed up for the elective course at the University of the Philippines, filling limited slots within minutes and prompting the administration to launch an extra class.

“We’re going to treat Taylor Swift as a celebrity, which means we’re going to look at her from the lens of various ways of thinking such as the intersection of sex, gender and class,” Cherish Brillon, a professor in the broadcast communications department, said after her first lecture.

Herself a “Swiftie”, as fans of the singer are known, Brillon said the course would also study media portrayals of Swift, and how she is viewed in Philippines as a “transnational” figure.

Some of the two dozen students wore Swift merchandise and adorned their notebooks and laptops with stickers featuring the 14-time Grammy Award winner.

“I would love to delve deeper into the societal issues that we face in connection to Taylor Swift,” said student Shyne Cañezal, a “Swiftie” since grade school.

US universities such as Harvard, Stanford, and Berklee College of Music have offered courses on Swift, tackling her songwriting and literary takes on her discography, among other topics.

Swift is set to perform six sold-out Eras Tour shows in Singapore — her only stop in Southeast Asia — on from March 2 to 9. More than 300,000 tickets were sold to fans who queued overnight.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)

RECOMMENDED

The hidden corners of the mind

The hidden corners of the mind

Life
Thailand's tourist-free teak town Phrae

Thailand's tourist-free teak town Phrae

Life
House wrecker, missing wife tale, mum the drug supplier

House wrecker, missing wife tale, mum the drug supplier

Life
Inspiring inclusion

Inspiring inclusion

Life
Meliã Hotels' first Bangkok outpost

Meliã Hotels' first Bangkok outpost

Life

TRENDING