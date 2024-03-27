‘Summer Sonic' could draw 350,000

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is confident that Summer Sonic, a music festival from Japan that will be organised in Bangkok in August, will attract 350,000 people out, just as it regularly does in Japan.

Mr Srettha said he was delighted that organisers of a world-class music festival like Summer Sonic had chosen Thailand for its first stop outside Japan, under the name Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024, on Aug 24 and 25 at Impact Muang Thong Thani.

The premier said he believes the festival will contribute to the country’s transformation into a tourism hub under his “Ignite Thailand” policy.

“I’m sure this event will improve Thailand’s tourism industry, allowing the country to become a world event destination,” he said.

The festival draws 350,000 people every year, and Mr Srettha expects a similar reception here.

Thailand has also sealed a deal to host Tomorrowland, an annual dance music festival that originated in Belgium, starting in 2026.

Recent announcements about the two festivals were seen as a win for the government after Mr Srettha revealed that Singapore had used special incentives to attract Taylor Swift to stage six Eras Tour concerts exclusively in the city-state recently.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and deputy chair of the national committee on soft power development, said Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 was also an economic opportunity. Her committee is working to abolish any regulations that pose an obstacle to the event industry, she added.