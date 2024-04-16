Cat shows hope to find good homes for strays

In collaboration with the OCD Pet Lovers Club, Watjanasin Charuwattanakitti, founder of Palette Artspace, has organised three art exhibitions to help stray cats find homes. These exhibitions are "Dek Lhong Group Art Exhibition", "Metro Art Series 4.2: The Adventure Of Meows" and an as yet untitled exhibition.

These exhibitions feature themes related to cats and cat characters. Artists have already sketched drawings of stray cats that can be adopted from the OCD Pet Lovers Club. If a stray cat finds a home, the cat's new owner will receive a drawing of the cat from an artist free of charge.

Drawings of stray cats by participating artists.

"Dek Lhong Group Art Exhibition" offers a diversity of artworks inspired by stray cats and dogs. The exhibition is the result of work of nine talented artists -- By Me, Plujang Nalattaphorn, Narnims, Wanda Chaima, Mutelu, Alexgust, Ma-ngaew, Papai and Kittipong Khamsat. The exhibition is located at MMAD BOX, Seacon Square in Srinagarindra, and runs until May 12.

On display at MRT Phahon Yothin, "Metro Art Series 4.2: The Adventure Of Meows" features three exhibitions: "Ash (The Black Cat)" by Manasawii Studio, "See-Ew (The Ghost Cat)" by Tan-star and "The Good, The Bad And The Kitty" by a group of artists.

The untitled exhibition at Siam Takashimaya in Iconsiam. (Photos courtesy of Palette Artspace)

"The Adventure Of Meows" is inspired by adventure stories and takes viewers on a journey with cat characters through various locations. Even though Manasawii Studio and Tan-star both draw black cat characters, Manasawii Studio's black cat has big sweet eyes with fluffy fur, while Tan-star's one-eyed black cat is edgy and intriguing. The exhibition runs at MRT Phahon Yothin until May 31.

The untitled exhibition features paintings of cat characters displayed on a wall on the 4th floor of Siam Takashimaya in Iconsiam. The exhibition runs until May 31.