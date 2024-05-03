A modern twist to an iconic manga

For those old enough to remember, City Hunter was a manga sensation that captivated readers in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This detective story, known for its blend of action, quirky comedy and elements tailored to adolescent boys, became a cultural sensation. Even if you haven't seen it, chances are you've encountered one of its numerous adaptations over the years, whether it be the 1990s Hong Kong rendition starring Jackie Chan, a 2011 Korean TV series, or even the French film Nicky Larson Et Le Parfum De Cupidon (2018).

Now, Netflix has released an original live-action adaptation of City Hunter, produced by Japanese filmmakers. This version feels like a homecoming and is a lively, action-packed extravaganza that successfully brings the anime to life.

A scene from City Hunter.

Based on the legendary manga by Tsukasa Hojo, which sold over 50 million copies and captivated Japan, the movie follows Ryo Saeba (played by Ryohei Suzuki), a detective and premier sweeper navigating the gritty underbelly of modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo. Ryo embodies a unique blend of cool demeanour and quirky personality as he tackles high-stakes challenges in the underworld. Reluctantly, he forms an alliance with the sister of his deceased partner to avenge his death.

Ryo's character remains faithful to the original manga, embodying a rogue investigator who scours the city's sketchy parts, aiding in the search for missing persons and taking down undesirables. And due to his duties, no one would suspect that he is a perv, especially when he sings or talks to women. But when he is in action mode, he transforms into a heroic figure who is very protective of women. This contradiction in his persona is meant to relieve tension in the story. Though some may find each character's behaviour here a little odd and even over the top, it actually does capture the energy and absurdity that was front and centre in the original manga.

Ryohei Suzuki's portrayal of Ryo is commendable, especially given the character's morally dubious tendencies. Suzuki manages to make this complex protagonist likeable, almost using his sexual lust as a tactic to disarm enemies. Ryo's unwitting new partner, Kaori (played by Misato Morita), takes an interest in Ryo's case. Their dynamic begins with convincing antagonism but evolves into a playful and protective friendship that feels earned.

Misato Morita as Kaori Makimura.

The film's action sequences are undoubtedly a highlight, featuring spectacular, close-quarter combat and anime-inspired marksmanship. The scenes are well-edited, showcasing exciting choreography through extended takes. However, despite the enjoyment derived from the characters' antics and action, the story itself is rather straightforward and predictable. It lacks depth considering it's a detective film. While Ryo's personal investigations are compelling, the relationships he shares with characters on both sides of the law remain underdeveloped.

Overall, City Hunter is an easy watch thanks to its quick, stylised action executed by a cheeky and talented protagonist. The film is unapologetic in its portrayal of characters, playfully sexualising them rather than making them appear dirty or repulsive. Although predictable, the movie remains entertaining and doesn't take itself too seriously. It's a perfect Saturday night popcorn flick.