Rising Star Studio presents ballet classic Coppelia

Rising Star Dance Studio will present its 26th annual full-length ballet performance with the production of Coppelia, at M Theater, Phetchaburi Tat Mai Road, on June 9 at 3pm.

Based on a story by E.T.A. Hoffman and music by Leo Delibes, Coppelia is a delightful romantic comic ballet that has charmed audiences since it premiered in 1870 at the Imperial Opera Theatre of Paris with Napolean Bonaparte III in attendance.

The Bangkok version by Rising Star will be directed by Fay Pansringarm, who brings many years of experience as a ballet dancer, director and choreographer in New York City to Thailand, combining the charm of younger dancers with the powerful performances of professionals.

Associate director Yuko Nakamura, who trained and performed with the San Francisco Ballet Company, will impart her exquisite artistry as she mentors the lead dancers.

Taking the principal role of Swanhilda and the life-size doll Coppelia will be Akira Puthisarnchai, Yuko's daughter, who recently returned to Bangkok from the US where she performed with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and the New Ballet in San Jose.

She is partnered with Chanakarn "Toy" Panpijit, Thailand's foremost male ballet dancer, who will star as Franz. Watcharapong Kaewploy, a professor at Rajabhat Suan Sunandha University who danced in Italy's Teatro Oplas, will appear as Doctor Coppelius.

The cast numbers almost 50 amateurs and professionals, ages four to adult, from over 15 nationalities currently studying at Rising Star Dance Studio. The performance has two acts, lasting approximately 90 minutes, with a 20-minute intermission. The plot line of Coppelia reminds us that long before the advent of AI, we have been fooled by appearances.

Tickets cost 1,000 baht. Part of the proceeds will go to charitable organisations including the Wild Animal Rescue Foundation of Thailand.