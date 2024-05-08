Mango Art Festival returns to RCB

After tremendous success last year, Mango Art Festival has returned to take everyone into a world of art without borders, at River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, until Sunday.

Held under the theme "Journey", this fourth edition is another platform for artists and galleries from Thailand and overseas to showcase their works and exchange creative ideas.

The festival has many zones such as the Gallery Zone featuring 18 galleries, eight of which are internationally renowned -- A 4 Gallery Tokyo (Japan), Whitestone Gallery (Singapore), Vinyl on Vinyl (Philippines), Boon Boon Art (Taiwan), Formosa Art Fair (Taiwan), Suomi M50 Gallery (China), Inkriot Gallery (India), and AHC Projects Hamburg (Germany).

Highlights from Thailand include Sathorn 11 Art Space, MOS Museum of Something, and Qubism Art Space.

Expect to see unique art creations by over 50 artists at the Independent Artists Zone, while more than 70 emerging artists are showcasing their work at the Newcomers Zone. The Art & Craft Zone gathers products from several brands and artisans throughout 20 booths and visitors can also enjoy music and performances on stage.

Another highlight is the "Z" exhibition featuring works by new artists aged 23 to 27. It's curated by renowned art writer and critic Panu Boonpipattanapong, who presents their works in an unexpected fashion.

This is also a chance to join discussions with art experts, with topics including "The Artist's Journey" and "Future Directions In Thai Contemporary Art".