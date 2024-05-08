Travel into the future with Central Embassy

Central Embassy celebrates its 10th anniversary with a world-class immersive showcase which will take viewers 1,000 years into the future, from today until July 14.

Titled "Bangkok 3024", this is a mind and time-bending expedition piloted by Daniel Arsham, a New York artist reputed for his fictional archaeology practices.

The exhibition offers spectators a glimpse of what our current culture might reveal when seen from the vantage point of the future. For the first time ever in Thailand, Arsham's masterworks such as Excavation Walls, Lunar Garden and five signature eroded sculptures will be available to experience all in one place.

Lunar Garden. photo: GUILLAUME ZICCARELLI

A material alchemist, Arsham is adept at making one thing appear like another, be it his corroded and crystallised hydrostone sculptures or the spaces in which they are housed. His sleekly decaying artefacts are scattered throughout Lunar Garden, complete with methodically raked sand paintings.

This dramatic sand-scape is intersected by what seems to be concrete walls with exploded-through, jagged-edge apertures. Visitors are able to weave through these walls, immersing themselves in a poetic meditation on temporality, nostalgia and the ephemeral nature of time.

Also, prepare to witness a site-specific piece especially created for Central Embassy whose BTS link has been transformed by the artist's signature techniques -- linking the everyday outside world with the uchronia universe within.