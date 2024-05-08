New releases for your streaming pleasure: May 8-14

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Dark Matter

Premieres on May 8

A sci-fi thriller series based on the blockbuster book by acclaimed, bestselling author Blake Crouch. The nine-episode series is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

NETFLIX

Slyth The Hunt Saga

Premieres on May 8

After apocalyptic fires make the world uninhabitable, a group of friends encounters a mysterious reptilian creature who holds the key to human survival.

The Final: Attack On Wembley

Premiere on May 8

With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

Thank You, Next

Premieres on May 9

After a painful break-up, a young lawyer dives head first into the confusing world of modern dating, with the unwavering support of her best friends.

Blood Of Zeus: Season 2

Premieres on May 9

Gaia is calling.The first season introduced us to a world where the gods’ realm is in turmoil following the demise of Zeus. This catastrophic event creates a power struggle among the deities, leaving Zeus’ demigod son, Heron, at the center of a brewing storm. Heron grapples with grief and uncertainty as he tries to find his place in a world torn apart by divine machinations. Haunted by mysterious dreams and a compelling refrain, Heron’s journey takes a pivotal turn when he learns of his brother Seraphim’s plight. Seraphim, trapped in the depths of the Underworld, faces unimaginable horrors as forces both mortal and divine seek to manipulate him for their own ends. Amidst this chaos, Hades, the ruler of the Underworld, sees an opportunity to seize power and end his family’s eternal suffering.

Mother Of The Bride

Premieres on May 9

A doting mom jets off to a tropical island resort for her daughter's wedding — only to discover the groom's father is the ex she hasn't seen in decades.

The Guardian Of The Monarchs

Premieres on May 9

The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation – and then he vanished.

Bodkin

Premieres on May 9

Will Forte leads this seven-episode series about a crew of podcasters investigating a mysterious disappearance in an Irish town.

The Ultimatum: South Africa

Premieres on May 10

A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment.

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering The Story Of César Román

Premieres on May 10

A docu-series analyses a murder case implicating a Spanish chef, who built a career in the spotlight through a web of secrets and false identities.

Living With Leopards

Premieres on May 10

A film crew follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood in this up-close-and-personal nature documentary.

Pokemon: Horizons: The Series — Part 2

Premieres on May 10

The Rising Volt Tacklers are charting a course toward the Galar region, seeking the truth about the legendary Ancient Adventurer and his Pokémon known as the Six Heroes. How will Liko and Roy continue to evolve as Pokémon Trainers? And will the Explorers continue their mission to obtain Liko’s pendant at any cost?

My New Boss Is Goofy

Premieries on May 12

Forced to change jobs after being bullied by his boss, office worker Momose worries his new boss will be the same. But Shirosaki is totally easygoing!

PRIME VIDEO

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us

Premieres on May 9

The series is based on Mona Kasten’s bestseller “Save Me”. When Ruby unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall private school, the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse: He is determined to silence Ruby. Their passionate exchange of words unexpectedly ignites a spark.

HBO/HBO GO

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Premieres on May 9

Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death - summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

ANIMAL PLANET

Pit Bulls & Parolees: Season 13

Premieres on May 14

Tia Maria Torres and her family at the Villalobos Rescue Centre work tirelessly to change the stereotypes surrounding pit bulls. They offer second chances to parolees who volunteer at the Centre and join the fight to find these canines a forever home.