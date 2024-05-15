Foreign buyers show interest in Thai films at Cannes

CANNES, France: Thai films being showcased at the 77th Cannes Film Festival are attracting attention from prospective international buyers, a development that promises a brighter outlook for both the Thai film and tourism industries, the government says.

The Undertaker, Death Whisperer and Lahn Mah, which have grossed 720 million, 480 million and 300 million baht respectively in Thailand, are likely to get a boost at the film festival taking place until May 25, said Yupa Taweewattanakitbovorn, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Culture.

These and other Thai films also double as mediums for promoting the charm of the Thai way of life, which is expected to bring more revenue to the country through tourism and higher economic value to the local creative industry, she told the Bangkok Post on Wednesday.

Twelve Thai production companies are showcasing their works at the Village International zone of the film festival, she said.

The zone features exhibits by national and regional film organisations from over 90 countries among 60 pavilions.

The Thai companies are M Studio, Sahamongkol Film International, Brandthink, Neramitnung Film, GDH559, YGGDRAZIL Group, Night Edge Pictures, Benetone Films, Hollywood (Thailand), Kantana Motion Pictures, Halo Productions and Right Beyond, and the Thai Association of Boys Love Content.

Also at the Thai pavilion are a range of other activities aimed at promoting other popular areas of Thai soft power, including gastronomy and fashion, said Ms Yupa.

Tom yam kung spicy soup, phat mi Korat stir-fried noodles, mi krop sai krathong thong crispy deep-fried thin rice noodles and khao nieo mamuang mango sticky rice are among the popular Thai dishes featured in a cooking demonstration and offered to international visitors, she said.

Guests visiting the Thai pavilion are also being offered a pha khao ma traditional Thai chequered cloth as a free souvenir, she said.

The government also has a policy to promote Thailand as an ideal filming destination, she said.

Thailand has more than beautiful and interesting filming locations to offer but also efficient film crews and production houses, which the government believes will attract more international filmmakers and tourists to the country, she said.

The government is now seeking to promote Thailand’s soft power globally with the aim of generating 4 trillion baht in revenue.

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the deputy chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy committee, which has spearheaded several initiatives in this area.