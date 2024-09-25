New releases for your streaming pleasure: Sept 25-Oct 1

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Midnight Family

Premieres on Sept 25

Apple’s first all-Spanish-language series, with an entirely Hispanic cast and crew. The story follows Marigaby Tamayo, a medical student by day who spends her nights saving lives throughout Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance.

Wolfs

Premieres on Sept 27

The dynamic duo, Brad Pitt and George Clooney, reunite in Jon Watt's latest action-comedy feature. The two star as rival fixers who prefer to work alone, but when they're called to work on the same job and help cover up a high profile crime the lone wolves butt heads. In order to succeed in completing their task, all differences and petty attitudes must be put to one side.

NETFLIX

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell

Premieres on Sept 26

Fighting for survival, a devoted rescue worker attempts to save the kidnapped daughter of a real estate tycoon from a series of deadly situations.

Nobody Wants This

Premieres on Sept 26

Sparks fly between an outspoken podcaster and a newly single rabbi in this comedy series.

Will & Harper

Premieres on Sept 27

When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2

Premieres on Sept 27

In 2024 Seoul, enduring mysteries unravel when Chae - ok encounters Ho - jae, a man with an uncanny resemblance to Tae - sang. What twists of fate await them?

Smile

Premieres on Sept 30

A psychiatrist's life unravels when a disturbing encounter with a patient exposes her to a relentless evil presence marked by a terrifying grin.

Three Thousand Years Of Longing

Premieres on Sept 30

After unleashing a charming djinn who offers her three wishes, a solitary academic must decide what she's willing to risk for her heart's desires.

HBO/HBO GO

Land Of Bad

Premieres on Sept 28

When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.

PRIME VIDEO

Killer Heat

Premieres on Sept 26

On a remote Greek island, twin brothers are caught in a violent love triangle. Based on Jo Nesbø’s short story "The Jealousy Man”.

Previously Saved Version

Premieres on Sept 26

A psychopathic suspense romance set in space. Set in the year 2200 A.D., the story unfolds in a future where human migration to space and advanced technology enables memory manipulation.