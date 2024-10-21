Lisa Blackpink to play New Year's concert in Bangkok

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a world-renowned Thai artist, has been confirmed to perform at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 in Bangkok, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong.

Mr Sorawong said the government is planning to support more international concerts and festivals in Thailand to boost tourism expenditure, with the highlight of the countdown festivals this year slated to be the performance by Lisa, which an organiser has already confirmed with the ministry.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency is planning to support several countdown festivals this year while the deal with Lisa is made by the private sector.

Lisa, has just launched “Moonlit Floor”, the third single under her own company LLOUD, which has signed with RCA Records, a Sony Music label. Her first single “Rockstar” hit 200 million views on YouTube last week.