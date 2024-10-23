B.Grimm strengthens Thai-Korean relations through art, music and culture

The "Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2024: T-Pop Story" took place earlier this month at Cheonggye Plaza in Seoul, attracting over 50,000 visitors eager to experience Thai culture. This event marked a dual celebration of Thailand's rich heritage and the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and South Korea.

With the support of B.Grimm, the festival opened with an exclusive reception on Oct 4, welcoming Thai and South Korean dignitaries, celebrities and business leaders. Notable speakers including HE Tanee Sangrat, ambassador of Thailand to the Republic of Korea, and Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, emphasised the deep-rooted cultural and diplomatic relationships shared by the two nations.

As the event's sponsor, B.Grimm underscores the importance of cultural exchange and cross-border collaboration. Music, as a universal language, played a pivotal role throughout the weekend. Thai pop culture also took centre stage with a series of electrifying performances by top T-pop artists. Rising stars such as Zom Marie, Eff Rattapong and popular girl group 4EVE energised the audience with their dynamic performances while DJ Botcash brought the energy to new heights with his signature beats. The festival's blend of traditional and modern Thai music offered a unique experience that highlighted Thailand's creative evolution.

In addition to music, the culinary arts were in the spotlight with authentic Thai dishes such as som tam and pad Thai drawing large crowds eager to indulge in the flavours of Thailand. The inclusion of Thai cuisine highlighted the importance of food in cultural exchange, with a som tam competition adding a dash of fun and flavour to the festivities. Alongside the festivities, visitors experienced a range of traditional Thai crafts, souvenirs and performances, from muay Thai demonstrations to mesmerising regional dance shows. A special performance of Pattaya Fantasy brought the event to a stunning close on both days.

In addition to celebrating Thai culture, the event underscored a commitment to sustainability and renewable energy. B.Grimm, a major supporter of this festival, recently expanded its renewable energy portfolio in South Korea with significant investments in offshore wind power projects. With a total installed capacity of 1,030.6MW across four projects, this investment reflects B.Grimm's dedication to fostering long-term partnerships in Asia and contributing to the achievement of net-zero carbon emissions.