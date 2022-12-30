Hot spots to ring in New Year

At last, it's time to say goodbye to 2022 and those living in Bangkok are blessed with many choices of venue to spend the remaining hours having fun before counting down to 2023 together.

As usual, several shopping malls are among the attractive landmarks for the celebration as they are notable for hosting countdown extravaganzas. Many other malls, meanwhile, choose to present smaller-scale events for those preferring to enjoy the night far from the big crowds. Here are some recommended venues set to ring in the New Year in unique style.

CentralWorld

Hailed as one of the world's top countdown destinations and known as the "Times Square of Asia", CentralWorld invites everyone to come and enjoy entertainment today and tomorrow in the heart of the city before the "CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2023".

This is the last two days to enjoy the 40m-tall Christmas tree decorated with the special theme of Line Friends Kingdom and the "Zynchronize Musical & Lighting" show which shares the stories of happiness and fun of Line Friends characters on the panoramix screen across the facade of the seven-storey shopping mall at 6.30pm and 7.05pm.

Today, expect to see a Santa show extravaganza at 5.30pm and 7pm and have fun with music performed live by Getsunova By Rockstar at 6.30pm.

For those looking for gifts, the "World Gift Market" gathers popular brands covering lifestyle, accessories, fragrances, jewellery, wine, chocolate and desserts at the Beacon Zone and Dazzle, 1st floor, while the Line Friends pop-up store brings adorable items such as pillows, dolls, blankets and calendars at the Central Court Zone, also on the 1st floor.

Tomorrow, a troupe of young people will deliver music and live performances from 4pm onwards. The full-scale entertainment will feature K-pop star King Rain followed by unlimited fun from popular chart-topping artists Bowkylion, Violette Wautier, Oat Pramote, Joey Boy, 4 EVE, PP Krit, Billkin Putthipong, Three Man Down and Non Thanon. They will perform on what is said to be Bangkok's largest stage equipped with state-of the-art laser graphics.

The finale will be a 15-minute 180-degree firework display starting at 11.50pm. In collaboration with Plan B, these countdown moments will be broadcast live on digital billboards located at the Sathon, Nana, Chidlom and Asok intersections.

The night will also feature the first digital fireworks display on the panoramix screen with cutting-edge graphics by world-class street artists Rukkit x Pai Lectobacillus.

Visit facebook.com/CentralwOrld.

Iconsiam

A plethora of entertainment is promised throughout the night of New Year's Eve during "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023" at the River Park of Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road.

Hailed as a world-class countdown, the night will feature over 30,000 spectacular eco-friendly fireworks display which will illuminate the night sky along a 1,400m-long stretch of the Chao Phraya River under the concept of "Win The World For Thailand".

Augmented reality technology will be used to connect the real and virtual worlds and additionally to depict the magnificent fireworks display under a concept of the first "Hybrid World Countdown", which will be broadcast live via the Onesiam SuperAPP.

Not only will visitors be witnessing this grand fireworks display, but others within a 5km radius of Iconsiam as well as those watching on Thairath TV 32 HD channel and online platforms via Facebook pages of Icomsiam, Thairath Online, Khaosod and Matichon can follow the live broadcast.

The highlight of the night will be full and mini concerts by international and leading Thai artists. Expect to see Mark Tuan, a Got7 member, in his first solo show in the Kingdom accompanied by Thai stars including Ink Waruntorn, Mew Suppasit, Yin-War, J Jetrin - Jaonaay Jinjett, Atom Chanakan, Potato, Aof Pongsak, Tytan Teepprasan and Last Idol.

Iconsiam is accessible by all routes of transportation -- cars, buses, passenger boats as well as via the Silom Line BTS to Krung Thon Buri station connecting to the Gold Line.

Visit facebook.com/ICONSIAM or call 1338.

Siam Square and Siam Paragon

The last two days of this year will be memorable at both Siam Square and Siam Paragon.

The ongoing "Wonderlights Spectacular" celebration will conclude with a snowfall experience right at Siam Square. This will be a rare opportunity to take photos with fully-decorated Christmas trees covered with snow and cute snowmen while listening to beautiful songs performed by street musicians.

Besides myriad Smiley balloons and installation art that decorate the Parc Paragon of Siam Paragon, the "Siam Smiley Celebration: Infinite Happiness" continues to present the Smiley Parade at 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

On New Year's Eve, there will be concerts by Bodyslam, Joey Boy, Milli, Three Man Down, Tilly Birds and Proud starting at 5.30pm.

Visit facebook.com/SiamSquareOfficial and facebook.com/siamparagonshopping.

EmQuartier

The "Fantastic Countdown" invites everyone to chill in the breeze and enjoy special dishes at The Cassette Holiday, an iconic pink bar known for nostalgic music, at the Quartier Avenue of EmQuartier on Sukhumvit Road.

At 8.30pm there will be a performance by Ink Waruntorn. Tomorrow, R&B pop duo Lipta will perform at 9pm before Pim and Namwan of girl group Zaza will deliver an unforgettable countdown event from 11pm.

For more details add Line @EM District.

Megabangna

Megabangna will present an iconic concert to cement its reputation as a landmark for the greatest countdown event in eastern Bangkok during the "Mega Countdown 2023" tomorrow.

The concert will feature an extraordinary line-up of the country's hottest performers who will take to the stage from 5.30pm onwards. They include Polycat, Mean X Slapkiss, Cocktail, The Toys, Bowkylion, Slot Machine and Getsunova.

Also enjoy the final leg of Megabangna's 10th anniversary celebration with a stunning sound and illumination performance promising to make this year's final night more memorable than ever.

Visit mega-bangna.com or call 02-105-1000.

Seacon Square

The "Seacon Countdown Concert 2023" will see six famous acts performing a one-hour concert each, today and tomorrow.

Today, visitors will be taken to explore the meaning of their hearts through the beats of Fool Step at 7.30pm before Klear will hype up every emotion at 8.45pm. Then, take an emotional roller coaster and scream at the top of your lungs with the one and only Paradox, at 10pm.

Set to build up the New Year's joyful atmosphere tomorrow will be rock band Hard Boy at 8.30pm. The night will continue with a show by Polycat at 9.45pm. Finally, visitors will enjoy the rhythms of Cocktail, a rock band who will be spreading the love from 11pm and take everyone to step into 2023 together.

Visit seaconsquare.com or call 02-721-888.

True Digital Park

The "Winter Chill Garden" will offer great food, good drinks and mini concerts by actors Film Thanapat and Jam Rachata as well as The Star artists Boom Saharat, Tum Warawut and Dome Jaruwat tomorrow.

A special Happy Hour promotion will be available from 3-6pm before the concert will take place from 8.30-10.30pm. The venue is 101 Garden, 3rd floor of True Digital Park, Sukhumvit Road, Punnawithi area.

101 members who spend 1,000 baht at the 101True Digital Park retail complex will receive a cash voucher worth 200 baht to be used on food and beverage at the event.

There will also be "Festive Golden Hour" that gives away cash vouchers worth 500 baht at 11am, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. Limited to 100 persons.

Visit www.facebook.com/101truedigitalpark or add Line @True101.