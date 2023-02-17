Check out TK Park's new library

TK Park True Digital Park.

TK Park recently opened the first branch of its library in Bangkok on Sukhumvit Road at True Digital Park West Building, Asean's largest tech hub and start-up community.

Covering 960m², the mini library has approximately 80 seats and provides a safe learning space for new-generation employees, students, parents and kids. TK Park members living in the Bang Na and Punnawithi communities can use the library without having to sign up for a new membership.

Carefully designed to promote learning under the "One Library" concept, the facility aims at connecting the knowledge centre's libraries nationwide to provide more convenience for members.

The library holds more than 1,800 print books on site across various genres and subjects including business, technology, innovation, self-help and novels. There are also translated books and international magazines for adults and students, as well as family books and storytelling books for kids.

A space for visitors wishing to read e-books and e-magazines is provided through the TK Read app and English books can be accessed through the Libby By Overdrive app.

Borrowing and returning books can be easily processed at the library's self-service stations. Signing up for a new membership can be done through an automatic machine. A quiet room as well as kids' corner and area for families to do fun activities together are also provided.

According to TK Park director-general Kittiratana Pitipanich, the new library serves as part of the centre's pilot scheme to collaborate with other companies towards creating more new libraries and learning spaces elsewhere.

Visitors can enter TK Park True Digital Park without having to scan MyQR, but those wishing to borrow books to read at home are required to sign up for a membership through the MyTK app. Members of TK Park at CentralWorld are entitled to use all services at the new library immediately.

TK Park True Digital Park is close to 101 The Third Place, one of the city's newest lifestyle complexes, and nearby BTS SkyTrain Punnawithi station. It is easily accessible via skywalks and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm.